Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 458,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 237,800 shares.The stock last traded at $29.51 and had previously closed at $29.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -507.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,720 shares of company stock worth $88,212. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,062,000 after buying an additional 646,999 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after buying an additional 387,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 123,432 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Featured Articles

