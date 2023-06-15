Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $85.39 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $85.39 million and $3.29 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $6.19 or 0.00024725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00099090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00044383 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,797,512 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

