Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) SVP Sells $210,652.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

