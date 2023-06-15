Hovde Group Begins Coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOFG. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,779.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,779.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,863 shares of company stock worth $318,862. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

