Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:HOVNP)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 3,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

