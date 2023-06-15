Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $47.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,704,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.