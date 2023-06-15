H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Lowered by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.08% of H&R Block worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HRB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 264,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

