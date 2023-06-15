HSBC Lowers VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.90 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.60.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Nomura downgraded VNET Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $3.36 on Monday. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $497.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $262.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,498,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter worth $11,000,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth $6,122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares during the period.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

