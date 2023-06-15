Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. Hudson Global has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.00.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

