Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of -83.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $252.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.21 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $101,242,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after acquiring an additional 469,341 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

