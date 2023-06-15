Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Eric A. Prouty Sells 20,000 Shares

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

HDSN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,795. The company has a market cap of $430.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDSN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.