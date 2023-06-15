Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Eric A. Prouty Sells 20,000 Shares

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hudson Technologies Price Performance
HDSN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,795. The company has a market cap of $430.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDSN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.
Read More
