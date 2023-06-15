Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %
Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. 7,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,748. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Further Reading
