Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Receives “Initiates” Rating from 58.com

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 128,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

