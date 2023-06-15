Huobi Token Achieves Market Cap of $422.86 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00010271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $422.86 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

