Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.61 and last traded at $112.75. 268,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 873,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,054 over the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

