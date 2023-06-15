Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Hycroft Mining Stock Down 2.4 %
Hycroft Mining stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $64.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 15.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 75.56% and a negative net margin of 183.06%.
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
