Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $64.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 15.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 75.56% and a negative net margin of 183.06%.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

About Hycroft Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 45,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,623,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,771.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,235 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

