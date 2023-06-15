ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.77

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.77 and traded as high as $23.19. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 2,754,314 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

ICICI Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 19.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

