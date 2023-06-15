ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Shares Down 9.4%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 67,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.
