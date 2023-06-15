Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Down 53.0% in May

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 606,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of INZY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 361,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 344,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,564,447.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,213,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 614,896 shares of company stock worth $3,174,032 over the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,781,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 156,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

