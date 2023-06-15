Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 1,135,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,148,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INZY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 344,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $1,564,447.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,213,586 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,680.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 614,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Further Reading

