InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InPost from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

InPost Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,423. InPost has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

