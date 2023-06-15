Insider Buying: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 6,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,417,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,149 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $9,326.66.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 671 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,925.77.

On Thursday, May 25th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,540.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 7,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $23,380.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 13,121 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,168.09.

On Monday, May 15th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 1,715 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,373.25.

On Friday, May 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 2,285 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,598.25.

On Monday, May 8th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262.25.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTX opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.36% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.