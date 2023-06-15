Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Acquires 44,365 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Velge bought 44,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $117,123.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,365 shares in the company, valued at $550,083.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Bertrand Velge bought 24,500 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $53,655.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Bertrand Velge bought 10,383 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $22,531.11.

LifeMD Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.32. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 7,255.81% and a negative net margin of 29.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 50.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

