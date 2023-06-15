Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Buys 11,972 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($108.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,036,056.88 ($1,296,367.47).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($108.90), for a total transaction of £713,646 ($892,950.45).

On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand acquired 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,670 ($108.48) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,339,771.02).

On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($109.55), for a total transaction of £216,248.50 ($270,581.21).

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand purchased 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,554 ($107.03) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($528,738.24).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($106.33), for a total transaction of £844,616.22 ($1,056,827.10).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($106.17), for a total transaction of £759,746.90 ($950,634.26).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($105.29), for a total transaction of £730,169.55 ($913,625.56).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand acquired 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($103.87) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,023,732.28).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand purchased 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($105.61) per share, for a total transaction of £480,236 ($600,895.90).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand purchased 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($104.98) per share, for a total transaction of £723,469.70 ($905,242.37).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,752 ($109.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,226.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,304.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,793.60. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,982 ($87.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,818 ($110.34).

Analyst Ratings Changes

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSEG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.49) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($125.13) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.88) to GBX 9,900 ($123.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.60).

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

