Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $78,187.50 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57.

On Friday, April 21st, Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

