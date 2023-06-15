Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $49,409.14 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mario M. Rosati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Mario M. Rosati sold 541 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $21,926.73.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 610,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2,389.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315,009 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.