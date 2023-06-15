Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 89,344 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AN stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.49. The company had a trading volume of 606,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 320.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

