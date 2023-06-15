Insider Selling: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Insider Sells 14,917 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 1.9 %

CAR stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,195. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.32.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $2,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $2,079,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

