Insider Selling: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Sells 291,779 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBYGet Rating) insider Leo Quinn sold 291,779 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.52), for a total value of £1,053,322.19 ($1,317,970.71).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Leo Quinn sold 74,401 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.67), for a total value of £277,515.73 ($347,241.90).

Balfour Beatty Stock Down 1.6 %

LON BBY traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 352.60 ($4.41). The stock had a trading volume of 640,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 361.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1 year low of GBX 242 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 401.20 ($5.02). The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

