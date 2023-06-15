Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $642,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $642,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,231,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, May 25th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $627,000.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $563,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $523,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $539,500.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $549,000.00.

COUR opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

