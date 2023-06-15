Insider Selling: Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) President Sells 1,244 Shares of Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.64. 808,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.