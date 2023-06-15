Insider Selling: Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Sells 55 Shares of Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) Director Ronald Sargent sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.03, for a total transaction of $10,616.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,071,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ronald Sargent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of Five Below stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total value of $2,021,642.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00.

Shares of FIVE traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.63. 567,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 602.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

