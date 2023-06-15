Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 1,947 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of FELE opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Electric Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on FELE. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Franklin Electric by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,955,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Featured Articles
