Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 1,947 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FELE opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FELE. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Franklin Electric by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,955,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

