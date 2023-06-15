Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells 2,503 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $14,166.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ouster Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $20.85.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
