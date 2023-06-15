Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells 2,503 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $14,166.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ouster Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 34.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

