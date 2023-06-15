Insider Selling: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells $29,160.00 in Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $378.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

