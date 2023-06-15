Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $62,031.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $62,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,810,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

TARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,023,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,971,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 96,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after buying an additional 116,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

