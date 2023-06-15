Insider Selling: Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Director Sells 5,147 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) Director Max O. Valdes sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $22,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DSP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 101,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,250. The firm has a market cap of $285.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 78.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Viant Technology

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

