Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VGT traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $440.92. 136,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.52 and its 200 day moving average is $364.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $441.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.