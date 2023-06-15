Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $254.13. The company had a trading volume of 121,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,667. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.