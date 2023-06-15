Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.44% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FTLS stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,707. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $646.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

