Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 215 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.33% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ONEO traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212. The company has a market cap of $206.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors (value, quality, small size and momentum) that are scaled by market cap. ONEO was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

