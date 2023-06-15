Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,710 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 496,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,162. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.