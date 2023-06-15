Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 22,206 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,206 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.50% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HERO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HERO remained flat at $20.74 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,577. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

