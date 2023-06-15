Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes $1.75 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 19,999,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,808,781. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

