Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,003,000 after acquiring an additional 845,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 377,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 1,838,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,414,140. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

