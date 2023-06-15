Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Jerry C. Griffin Sells 529 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $163,476.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $309.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.42. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $316.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

