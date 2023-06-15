Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.14

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.14 and last traded at $127.12, with a volume of 182225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Stephens upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.