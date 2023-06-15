Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 2,974 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $145,755.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Intapp Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Intapp stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
