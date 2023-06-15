Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 2,974 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $145,755.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intapp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

