International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.41. The company had a trading volume of 914,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,854. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

