International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Increased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.90. 264,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,914. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

